Best Medicare Advantage plan companies in each state: US News

On Oct. 16, U.S. News & World Report released its ratings of the "Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage," which includes its top-rated insurance companies in each state.

The media company examined CMS data and quality measure results for evaluated insurance company's Medicare Advantage health plans. In consultation with Medicare experts, U.S. News selected more than 30 CMS quality measures and assigned each measure a weight reflecting its importance to Medicare Advantage consumers. U.S. News applied these weights to CMS data and then adjusted for enrollment.

The "Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage" received a U.S. News score of at least 3.8 and have at least 1,000 enrollees in at least 10 states. The top-rated insurance companies in each state received a U.S. News score of at least 3.8 and have at least 1,000 enrollees in that respective state. More information about the methodology is available here.

Note: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co. includes subsidiaries such as Wellmark Advantage Health Plan and Blue Care Network. The company offers plans in multiple states.

Alabama



Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

Highmark Health

Associated Care Ventures

Aetna Medicare

Triton Health Systems

The Cigna Group

Elevance Health

Arkansas

Select Founders

Aetna Medicare

The Cigna Group

Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

Devoted Health

Alignment Healthcare USA

UnitedHealth Group

Aetna Medicare

California

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

Alignment Healthcare USA

SCAN Group

Imperial Health Plan of California

Sharp Healthcare

Aetna Medicare

Colorado

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

UnitedHealth Group

Devoted Health

Aetna Medicare

Connecticut

Aetna Medicare

Delaware

Aetna Medicare

Highmark Health

District of Columbia

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

Aetna Medicare

Florida

LMC Family Holdings

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

Elevance Health

Highmark Health

Devoted Health

Ultimate Healthcare Holdings

Aetna Medicare

Sentara Health Care

UnitedHealth Group

Humana

BayCare Health System

Georgia

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

Mitchell Family Office

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Aetna Medicare

Clover Health Holdings

Hawaii

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

Aetna Medicare

Devoted Health

Idaho

Intermountain Health Care

UnitedHealth Group

Illinois

Lumeris Group Holdings Corp.

Aetna Medicare

Devoted Health

Elevance Health

Indiana

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

Aetna Medicare

UnitedHealth Group

Iowa

Aetna Medicare

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

Kansas

Highmark Health

Aetna Medicare

Kentucky

Highmark Health

Aetna Medicare

Louisiana

Aetna Medicare

Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Co.

Maine

Aetna Medicare

UnitedHealth Group

Martin's Point Health Care

Maryland

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

Aetna Medicare

Elevance Health

Massachusetts

Aetna Medicare

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Point32Health

Molina Healthcare

Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

Corewell Health

Henry Ford Health System

University of Michigan Health

Aetna Medicare

Elevance Health

Minnesota

University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority

Aetna Medicare

Aware Integrated

Allina Health and Aetna Insurance Holding Co.

Elevance Health

UnitedHealth Group

HealthPartners

Mississippi

Aetna Medicare

Elevance Health

The Cigna Group

Missouri

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

Aetna Medicare

Lumeris Group Holdings Corp.

Montana

Aetna Medicare

Nebraska

Aetna Medicare

Nevada

Alignment Healthcare USA

UnitedHealth Group

Renown Health

Intermountain Health Care

SCAN Group

New Hampshire

Aetna Medicare

UnitedHealth Group

Martin's Point Health Care

New Jersey

Longevity Health Founders

Aetna Medicare

New Mexico

UnitedHealth Group

New York

Independent Health Association

Highmark Health

Capital District Physicians' Health Plan

Centers Plan for Healthy Living

Aetna Medicare

Visiting Nurse Service of New York

Healthfirst

North Carolina

Alignment Healthcare USA

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

Highmark Health

Devoted Health

Aetna Medicare

Elevance Health

Longevity Health Founders

HTA Holdings

North Dakota

Sanford Health

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

UnitedHealth Group

Ohio

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Ins. Co.

The Schroer Group

Aultman Health Foundation

Devoted Health

Highmark Health

Summa Health

Aetna Medicare

Trinity Health Corp.

Oklahoma

MHH Healthcare, L.P.

Oregon

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

Providence St Joseph Health

Elevance Health

UnitedHealth Group

Pennsylvania

Risant Health

UPMC Health System

Highmark Health

Aetna Medicare

Capital Blue Cross

Rhode Island

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Aetna Medicare

South Carolina

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

Devoted Health

Aetna Medicare

Elevance Health

Clover Health Holdings

South Dakota

Sanford Health

Aetna Medicare

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

Tennessee

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

Highmark Health

Aetna Medicare

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Humana

The Cigna Group

Devoted Health

Texas

Devoted Health

Regency ISNP Holdings

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co.

Highmark Health

The Cigna Group

Universal Health Services

Aetna Medicare

Utah

Intermountain Health Care

Aetna Medicare

UnitedHealth Group

Virginia

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

Highmark Health

Vermont

Aetna Medicare

Washington

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

Providence St Joseph Health

Aetna Medicare

West Virginia

Highmark Health

Elevance Health

Aetna Medicare

Wisconsin

Network Health

Aetna Medicare

Medica Holding Co.

Aspirus

HealthPartners

Wyoming

Aetna Medicare