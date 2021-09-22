9 hospitals honored with Diversity Impact Awards

Nine hospitals have won 17 awards for their employee resources groups, enterprisewide diversity resource groups and diversity action, according to a Sept. 17 ranking by the Global ERG Network.
For its ranking, the group uses a data-driven model to ensure participation from stakeholders. Organizations that participate in the ranking annually are provided a benchmark for how they're faring against other organizations and how their progress measures over time.
Top eight employee resource groups award recipients at hospitals:
- Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) — Women's business resource group
Overall ranking: 1
- Novant Health — Persons with Abilities business resource group
Overall rank: 7
- Banner Health (Phoenix) — Women @ Banner
Overall rank: 10
- Novant Health — Black/African American business resource group
Overall rank: 13
- BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) — Diverse Nurses Connection Group
Overall rank: 18
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston) — Organization for Women employee resource groups
Overall rank: 20
- Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) — Bridges business and employee resource group
Overall rank: 22
- Novant Health — Veterans business resource group
Overall rank: 23
Top four enterprisewide employee resource groups at hospitals:
- Banner Health — Banner Health
Overall rank: 1
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center — University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Overall rank: 2
- Mount Sinai Health System (New York City) — Mount Sinai Morningside Diversity Council
Overall rank: 6
- ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.) — ChristianaCare employee resource groups
Top five diversity action award recipients at hospitals:
- Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee) — Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Diversity Council — Rapid Response to the Triple Crisis
Overall rank: 3
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel (New York City) — Mount Sinai Beth Israel Downtown Diversity Council — Mount Sinai Beth Israel LINC Mentorship Program
Overall rank: 4
- ChristianaCare — ChristianaCare — Leading with Love
Overall rank: 5
- Novant Health — Novant Health — Language Access During COVID-19
Overall rank: 8
- Banner Health — Banner Health — The Power of Belonging Series
Overall rank: 9