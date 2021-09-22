9 hospitals honored with Diversity Impact Awards

Nine hospitals have won 17 awards for their employee resources groups, enterprisewide diversity resource groups and diversity action, according to a Sept. 17 ranking by the Global ERG Network.

For its ranking, the group uses a data-driven model to ensure participation from stakeholders. Organizations that participate in the ranking annually are provided a benchmark for how they're faring against other organizations and how their progress measures over time.

Top eight employee resource groups award recipients at hospitals:

Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) — Women's business resource group

Overall ranking: 1 Novant Health — Persons with Abilities business resource group

Overall rank: 7 Banner Health (Phoenix) — Women @ Banner

Overall rank: 10 Novant Health — Black/African American business resource group

Overall rank: 13 BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) — Diverse Nurses Connection Group

Overall rank: 18 University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston) — Organization for Women employee resource groups

Overall rank: 20 Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) — Bridges business and employee resource group

Overall rank: 22 Novant Health — Veterans business resource group

Overall rank: 23

Top four enterprisewide employee resource groups at hospitals:

Banner Health — Banner Health

Overall rank: 1 University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center — University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Overall rank: 2 Mount Sinai Health System (New York City) — Mount Sinai Morningside Diversity Council

Overall rank: 6 ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.) — ChristianaCare employee resource groups

Top five diversity action award recipients at hospitals: