9 hospitals honored with Diversity Impact Awards

Nine hospitals have won 17 awards for their employee resources groups, enterprisewide diversity resource groups and diversity action, according to a Sept. 17 ranking by the Global ERG Network.

For its ranking, the group uses a data-driven model to ensure participation from stakeholders. Organizations that participate in the ranking annually are provided a benchmark for how they're faring against other organizations and how their progress measures over time. 

Top eight employee resource groups award recipients at hospitals:

  1. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) — Women's business resource group
    Overall ranking: 1
  2. Novant Health — Persons with Abilities business resource group
    Overall rank: 7
  3. Banner Health (Phoenix) — Women @ Banner
    Overall rank: 10
  4. Novant Health — Black/African American business resource group
    Overall rank: 13
  5. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) — Diverse Nurses Connection Group
    Overall rank: 18
  6. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston) — Organization for Women employee resource groups
    Overall rank: 20
  7. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) — Bridges business and employee resource group
    Overall rank: 22
  8. Novant Health — Veterans business resource group
    Overall rank: 23

Top four enterprisewide employee resource groups at hospitals:

  1. Banner Health — Banner Health
    Overall rank: 1
  2. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center — University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Overall rank: 2
  3. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City) — Mount Sinai Morningside Diversity Council
    Overall rank: 6
  4. ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.) — ChristianaCare employee resource groups

Top five diversity action award recipients at hospitals:

  1. Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee) — Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Diversity Council — Rapid Response to the Triple Crisis
    Overall rank: 3
  2. Mount Sinai Beth Israel (New York City) — Mount Sinai Beth Israel Downtown Diversity Council  —  Mount Sinai Beth Israel LINC Mentorship Program
    Overall rank: 4
  3. ChristianaCare — ChristianaCare — Leading with Love
    Overall rank: 5
  4. Novant Health  — Novant Health — Language Access During COVID-19
    Overall rank: 8
  5. Banner Health — Banner Health — The Power of Belonging Series
    Overall rank: 9

