7 health systems recognized as 'exceptional workplaces' by Gallup

Multiple hospitals and health systems were recognized on Gallup's 2025 list of exceptional workplaces.

Since 2007, Gallup has honored organizations with high levels of employee engagement. This year, 62 winners across multiple industries were recognized for engagement.

The Gallup "Exceptional Workplace Award" is based on employee feedback measured with Gallup's Q12 employee engagement survey. Applicants also submit details on their leadership, performance and strategy.

On average, the 2025 award winners had 70% engagement, based on employee surveys. They had 14 engaged employees for every disengaged employee — eight times the U.S. average.

Below are the health systems recognized for engagement, in alphabetical order: