6 healthcare providers on this year's Fortune 500 list

Fortune released its 67th annual list of the 500 most profitable U.S. companies June 2, with six healthcare providers making the cut.

For its annual list, Fortune ranks U.S. companies by total revenue for their respective fiscal years.

The 500 companies that made this year's list generated $13.8 trillion in total revenue, according to Fortune.

Here are the six healthcare providers that made this list for 2021, accompanied by their ranking and total revenue for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020.



62. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): $51.5 billion

167. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): $17.6 billion

259. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): $11.8 billion

270. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): $11.6 billion

271. DaVita (Denver): $11.6 billion

487. Select Medical Holdings (Mechanicsburg, Pa.): $5.5 billion