5 states with highest, lowest flu vaccination rate in children

Rhode Island had the highest flu vaccination rate in children aged 6 months to 17 years during the 2019 - 20 season, and Mississippi had the lowest, according to a Sept. 13 analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The analysis compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 17 metrics. Metrics ranged from share of adults with tetanus vaccination and flu vaccination rate in children aged 6 months to 17 years to share of people without health insurance and presence of reported measles outbreaks. Read more about the methodology here.

Five states with the highest flu vaccination rate in children aged 6 months to 17 years, according to the analysis.

1. Rhode Island

2. Connecticut

3. Massachusetts

4. Maryland

5. Washington, D.C.

Five states with the lowest flu vaccination rate in children aged 6 months to 17 years, according to the analysis.

1. Mississippi

2. Nevada

3. Michigan

4. Idaho

5. Georgia