5 best, worst cities for inflation

While U.S. inflation slowed to below 3% in July — a rate not seen since March 2021 — it is still above the Federal Reserve's preferred 2% target, as reported by WalletHub.

Across 23 major metropolitan statistical areas, WalletHub studied the consumer price index change of the latest month compared to two months prior and to one year prior.

Here are the five best and worst areas in the U.S. for inflation.

Best

1. Houston, The Woodlands, and Sugar Land, Texas

2. Riverside, San Bernandino, and Ontario, Calif.

3. Denver, Aurora, and Lakewood, Colo.

4. Boston, Cambridge, Mass., and Newton, N.H.

5. Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, Fla.

Worst

1. New York City, Newark, N.J., and Jersey City, Pa.

2. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. and Bloomington, Wis.

3. Detroit, Warren, Dearborn, Mich.

4. Chicago, Naperville, and Elgin, Ill.

5. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii.