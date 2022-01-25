5 best online master's in nursing programs, ranked by US News

The University of Pittsburgh, University of South Carolina and Ohio State University are among the schools with the best online master's in nursing programs, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Best Online Programs rankings published Jan. 25.

U.S. News analyzed self-reported survey data from 194 schools offering online master's in nursing degree programs in the 2021-22 academic year. The ranking is based on schools' performance in five categories: engagement, faculty credentials and training, expert opinion, services and technologies, and student excellence. For more on the methodology, click here.

Five schools with the best online nursing master's degree programs, per U.S. News:

Note: The list includes ties.

1. Ohio State University (Columbus)

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Carolina (Columbia)

4. Rush University (Chicago)

5. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

View the full ranking here.