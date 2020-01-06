43% of older patients seek out physician ratings

Emily Rappleye 

Patients between ages 50 and 80 read online reviews of physicians and often use these reviews to choose a provider, according to a survey conducted by the Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy.

The National Poll on Healthy Aging was conducted among 2,256 adults between ages 50 and 80 in May 2019. Seven key findings:

  • 43 percent of respondents had read a physician rating or review
  • 33 percent read at least one review in the past year
  • Of the 14 percent who had read reviews more than once in the past year, 67 percent chose a physician based on good ratings and 57 percent decided not to go to a physician due to bad ratings
  • 20 percent felt online physician ratings were a very important factor in choosing a physician, ranking them roughly as important as word-of-mouth recommendations
  • 61 percent said wait time for appointments was very important
  • 42 percent said a physician's years of experience was very important
  • 7 percent had posted their own review of a physician online

