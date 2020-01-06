43% of older patients seek out physician ratings

Patients between ages 50 and 80 read online reviews of physicians and often use these reviews to choose a provider, according to a survey conducted by the Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy.

The National Poll on Healthy Aging was conducted among 2,256 adults between ages 50 and 80 in May 2019. Seven key findings:

43 percent of respondents had read a physician rating or review

33 percent read at least one review in the past year

Of the 14 percent who had read reviews more than once in the past year, 67 percent chose a physician based on good ratings and 57 percent decided not to go to a physician due to bad ratings

20 percent felt online physician ratings were a very important factor in choosing a physician, ranking them roughly as important as word-of-mouth recommendations

61 percent said wait time for appointments was very important

42 percent said a physician's years of experience was very important

7 percent had posted their own review of a physician online

