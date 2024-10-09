25 best places to retire affordably: Fortune

A California city tops Fortune's ranking of best places to retire affordably.

For the ranking, the publication examined more than 2,000 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages and townships, each with at least approximately 10,000 residents, across all 50 states.

Specifically, Fortune reviewed nearly 200 data categories across healthcare, wellness, livability and financial health.

"The team paid particular attention to places that can support older adults' mental, physical and social health as they age," the publication wrote in its methodology section. "Our team gave special consideration to cities where residents enjoy access to above-average home healthcare services, nursing homes and independent living facilities."

Fortune also considered the number of sunny days per year, the percentage of residents who consider their town a "perfect" place to live, property taxes and proximity to nature.

Additionally, the publication incorporated socioeconomic, religious and ethnic diversity into its ranking process. Fortune used private-sector data and information from federal agencies to inform the ranking. Read more about the methodology here.

The 25 best places to retire affordably:

1. American Canyon, Calif.

2. Newport, R.I.

3. Santa Clara, Calif.

4. Beaufort, S.C.

5. Portsmouth, N.H.

6. Shoreline, Wash.

7. Maple Valley, Wash.

8. Scarborough, Maine

9. Portland, Maine

10. Lafayette, Colo.

11. Wellington, Fla.

12. Delray Beach, Fla.

13. West Palm Beach, Fla.

14. Cary, N.C.

15. Chapel Hill, N.C.

16. Virginia Beach, Va.

17. South Burlington, Vt.

18. Charleston, S.C.

19. Colorado Springs, Colo.

20. Tempe, Ariz.

21. Rio Rancho, N.M.

22. Middletown, Del.

23. Newark, Del.

24. Santa Fe, N.M.

25. Coral Gables, Fla.







