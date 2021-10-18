21 most diverse colleges in 2021

Schools in California dominated the top 21 schools in the diversity category of this year's Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings.

The top spots of the overall rankings are based on 15 factors in four categories: student outcomes (40 percent), academic resources (30 percent), student engagement (20 percent) and learning environment (10 percent). (Find overall rankings here.)

The learning environment category assesses the diversity of the university community, including the diversity of the student body and academic staff.

To determine the most diverse colleges, WSJ/THE examined the racial and ethnic diversity of students and faculty, the percentage of undergraduates awarded need-based federal Pell Grants and the percentage of international students.

The following schools received the highest scores for diversity. The list includes several ties:

1. La Sierra University (Riverside, Calif.)

2. Rutgers University-Newark (New Jersey)

3. University of California, Irvine

California State University, Northridge

San Francisco State University

6. University of Illinois at Chicago

CUNY City College of New York

8. CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College (New York)

New York Institute of Technology

California State University, Long Beach

University of Massachusetts, Boston

California State University, East Bay

13. University of California, Davis

University of California, San Diego

CUNY Hunter College (New York)

San Jose (Calif.) State University

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

California State University, Fullerton

19. University of California, Los Angeles

University of San Francisco

California State University, Monterey Bay