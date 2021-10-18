21 most diverse colleges in 2021

- Small
Schools in California dominated the top 21 schools in the diversity category of this year's Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings.
The top spots of the overall rankings are based on 15 factors in four categories: student outcomes (40 percent), academic resources (30 percent), student engagement (20 percent) and learning environment (10 percent). (Find overall rankings here.)
The learning environment category assesses the diversity of the university community, including the diversity of the student body and academic staff.
To determine the most diverse colleges, WSJ/THE examined the racial and ethnic diversity of students and faculty, the percentage of undergraduates awarded need-based federal Pell Grants and the percentage of international students.
The following schools received the highest scores for diversity. The list includes several ties:
1. La Sierra University (Riverside, Calif.)
2. Rutgers University-Newark (New Jersey)
3. University of California, Irvine
California State University, Northridge
San Francisco State University
6. University of Illinois at Chicago
CUNY City College of New York
8. CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College (New York)
New York Institute of Technology
California State University, Long Beach
University of Massachusetts, Boston
California State University, East Bay
13. University of California, Davis
University of California, San Diego
CUNY Hunter College (New York)
San Jose (Calif.) State University
California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
California State University, Fullerton
19. University of California, Los Angeles
University of San Francisco
California State University, Monterey Bay