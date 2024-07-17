19 systems among the best workplaces for disability inclusion

Nineteen health systems were listed among the best places to work for disability inclusion in 2024, according to The Disability Equality Index.

The index, released July 15, is a joint initiative from the nonprofit group Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities. This year, the index analyzed 524 U.S. companies across five weighted categories: Culture and leadership, enterprisewide access, employment practices, communication engagement and supplier diversity. Companies were scored on a scale of zero to 100, with organizations scoring 80 and above named among the best places to work for disability inclusion.

Companies must opt to participate in the index. Registration for the 2025 index opens this fall. Learn more about the methodology here.

This year, the analysis revealed increased adoption rates for disability practices among participating companies. For example, 45% reported publishing diversity reports that include disability data, up from 24% a year prior. However, the index also highlighted a need for improvement in several key areas, including boardroom inclusion and supplier diversity.

The following hospitals and health systems were named among the best workplaces for disability inclusion:

Hospitals and health systems that scored 100 points:

Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables, Fla.)

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Froedtert Health (Milwaukee)

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)

Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)





Hospitals and health systems that scored 90 points:

Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

NYU Langone Health (New York City)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)





Hospitals and health systems that scored 80 points:

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.)