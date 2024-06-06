17 healthcare Fortune 500 companies lauded for leadership

Fortune recently published its 70th Fortune 500, which ranks the nation's largest corporations by revenue for the 2023 fiscal year. The Fortune 500 list includes 13 companies specializing in medical facilities, seven health insurance and managed care companies, and 12 pharmaceutical and health service companies.

Among those, 17 made the ROL100 Ranking, which was published June 6 by Indiggo in partnership with Fortune. The ranking is described as an "outside-in" assessment of ReturnOnLeadership for the 100 largest companies in the U.S. (based on the latest Fortune 500 list).

Analysts use publicly available information to examine leadership value creation for each company. This is "a measure of organizational leadership that reflects a comprehensive, industry agnostic framework," according to the Indiggo website. It is based on four fundamental drivers: connection to purpose, strategic clarity, leadership alignment and focused action.

Sixteen measures — based on more than 50 data points per organization and spanning these four fundamental drivers — are examined, resulting in an overall score and a score by fundamental for each company, according to Indiggo. The 16 measures are then weighted using the Analytical Hierarchy Process to determine each company's overall ROL score and ranking. Read more about the methodology here.

The 17 healthcare companies that cracked the ROL100, along with their ranking:

No. 10: Johnson & Johnson

No. 13: Merck

No. 20: Pfizer

No. 23: AbbVie

No. 24: UnitedHealth Group

No. 26: Bristol-Myers Squibb

No. 29: McKesson

No. 34: Elevance Health

No. 36: Humana

No. 41: Cigna

No. 44: HCA Healthcare

No. 47: Thermo Fisher Scientific

No. 69: Centene

No. 73: Cencora

No. 80: Cardinal Health

No. 93: CVS Health

No. 95: Walgreens Boots Alliance





