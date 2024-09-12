17 best health system employers, per Fortune

Fortune and Great Place to Work have released their annual "Best Workplaces in Health Care" list, with a Texas-based health system claiming the top spot.

Texas Health Resources ranked first among large employers in 2024. The system, which operates 29 hospitals and employs over 28,000 people, saw 88% of its workforce rate the organization as a great place to work. In the small and medium employer category, Registry Partners took the top spot, with 97% of employees at the Burlington, N.C.-based data and consulting firm calling it a great place to work.

Notably, 17 health systems were recognized among large employers in the 2024 list, compared to just nine in both 2023 and 2022. The large employer category itself has grown, featuring 45 companies in 2024, up from 40 in 2023 and 30 in 2022. Companies with 1,000 employees or more are considered for the large category; companies with 10 to 999 people are considered for the small and medium category.

To qualify for Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care list, companies must be Great Place to Work-certified, have 10 or more U.S.-based employees, and operate within the healthcare industry. Companies on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list automatically rank among the top.

Fortune and Great Place to Work received more than 185,000 responses from employees at companies eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care list. Employees complete a survey with quantitative and qualitative feedback via 60 statements on a five-point scale and two open-ended questions.

Below are the 17 health systems that made the list, followed by the 15 top-ranked healthcare companies overall in the large employer category. The full list is available from Great Place to Work here.

Health Systems Ranked Among the Top 45 Employers:

1. Texas Health Resources (Arlington, Texas)

4. Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)

5. Jackson Healthcare (Alpharetta, Ga.)

6. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables, Fla.)

7. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)

8. Scripps Health (San Diego)

17. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.)

20. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital Center

25. Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleson, S.C.)

27. Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)

31. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

33. Orlando (Fla.) Health

36. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)

37. Cleveland Clinic

43. Ochsner Health System (New Orleans)

44. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

45. Main Line Health (Radnor, Pa.)

Top 15 Healthcare Employers Overall:

1. Texas Health Resources (Arlington, Texas)

2. Aya Healthcare (San Diego)

3. Elevance Health (Indianapolis)

4. Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)

5. Jackson Healthcare (Alpharetta, Ga.)

6. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables, Fla.)

7. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)

8. Scripps Health (San Diego)

9. Florida Blue (Jacksonville, Fla.)

10. CHG Healthcare Services (Midvale, Utah)

11. Shields Health Solutions (Stoughton, Mass.)

12. Aledade (Bethesda, Md.)

13. Hologic (Marlborough, Mass.)

14. IEHP (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

15. MultiPlan (New York City)