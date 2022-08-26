15 states most, least burdened by student debt

The Biden administration on Aug. 24 released plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for individuals who earn less than $125,000 a year. While student loans make up a large component of household debt nationwide, the burden is more sustainable in some places than others.

In healthcare, medical residents and nursing school graduates may benefit from the new student debt relief, whereas fully trained, practicing physicians likely will not qualify. Find a deeper dive on what the Biden administration’s relief plan may mean to healthcare professionals here.

Below are the 15 states most and least affected by student loan debt, as ranked by Wallethub in August 2022. The personal finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 11 key measures of indebtedness and earning opportunities, including the average student debt, unemployment rate among the population aged 25 to 34, and share of students with past-due loan balances.

Find the ranking in full from Wallethub here.

States most burdened by student debt

1. West Virginia

2. Pennsylvania

3. South Dakota

4. New Hampshire

5. Mississippi

6. Delaware

7. Kentucky

8. Rhode Island

9. South Carolina

10. North Dakota

11. New Jersey

12. Connecticut

13. Ohio

14. Wisconsin

15. Minnesota

States least burdened by student debt

36. New York

37. Idaho

38. Hawaii

39. Montana

40. Oregon

41. Arizona

42. Nevada

43. Alaska

44. Colorado

45. Wyoming

46. Florida

47. New Mexico

48. Washington

49. California

50. District of Columbia

51. Utah