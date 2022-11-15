10 most overweight, obese states in America

West Virginia is the most obese and overweight state in the U.S., according to an analysis released Nov. 14 by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the most obese and overweight states, WalletHub analysts compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., on 31 metrics in the following categories: obesity and overweight prevalence; health consequences; and food and fitness. Metrics included share of obese and overweight population, sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents and obesity-related healthcare costs. More information on the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 most obese and overweight states, according to the analysis:

1. West Virginia

2. Mississippi

3. Kentucky

4. Arkansas

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Louisiana

8. Delaware

9. Oklahoma

10. South Carolina

Here are the 10 least obese and overweight states, according to the analysis:

1. Colorado

2. Utah

3. District of Columbia

4. Massachusetts

5. Hawaii

6. Minnesota

7. California

8. New York

9. Arizona

10. Washington