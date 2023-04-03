10 best, worst states for travel nurses

The Dakotas are the best states to work as a travel nurse, according to an analysis from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

Vivian examined all 50 states based on: average travel nurse salary per week as of Feb. 20; the number of available travel nurse jobs on Vivian per 100,000 people as of Feb. 20; the number of hospitals per 100,000 people per the American Hospital Association; and cost of living estimates from Sperling's Best Places compared to the U.S. average.

Here are the 10 best states for travel nurses, according to the analysis:

1. South Dakota

2. North Dakota

3. Kansas

4. Iowa

5. Nebraska

6. New Hampshire

7. Alaska

8. Montana

9. West Virginia

10. Arkansas

Here are the 10 worst states for travel nurses, according to the analysis:

1. California

2. Hawaii

3. Utah

4. New Jersey

5. Florida

6. Colorado

7. Maryland

8. Delaware

9. New York

10. Connecticut

To read more about the analysis, click here