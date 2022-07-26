10 best, worst states for healthcare

Hawaii is the best state for healthcare in the U.S. and West Virginia is the worst, according to an analysis by MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company.

To determine the best and worst states for healthcare, analysts examined three categories — health outcomes, cost and access to care — using data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, the CDC and healthdata.gov. The analysts compared nearly 20 metrics across the three categories ranging from preventable death rate to number of primary care providers per 100,000 population. More information about the methodology is available here.

The top 10 states for healthcare, according to the analysis:

1. Hawaii

2. Iowa

3. Colorado

4. Minnesota

5. Rhode Island

6. Maryland

7. New Hampshire

8. Massachusetts

9. Utah

10. Washington

The 10 worst states for healthcare, according to the analysis:

1. West Virginia

2. Mississippi

3. Alaska

4. Tennessee

5. Louisiana

6. Oklahoma

7. New Mexico

8. Kentucky

9. Missouri

10. Arizona and Maine (tie)