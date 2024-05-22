10 best cities for summer jobs

Among more than 180 markets in the U.S., Columbia, Md., is the best city to get a summer job, according to an analysis released May 22 by WalletHub.

To determine the best cities for summer jobs, the financial services company compared 182 cities — including the nation's 150 most populated cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions, youth job market and social environment and affordability. Analysts examined the two dimensions using 21 metrics, which ranged from availability of summer jobs to singles-friendliness. More details on the methodology can be found here.

Note: WalletHub considered only the city proper and excluded cities in the surrounding metro area.

Here are the best places for summer jobs, per the ranking:

1. Columbia, Md.

2. Scottsdale, Ariz.

3. Rapid City, S.D.

4. Portland, Maine

5. Orlando, Fla.

6. South Burlington, Vt.

7. St. Petersburg, Fla.

8. Charleston, S.C.

9. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

10. Pearl City, Hawaii

The places at the bottom of WalletHub's list:

1. Laredo, Texas

2. Memphis, Tenn.

3. Baton Rouge, La.

4. Moreno Valley, Calif.

5. Jackson, Miss.

6. Bridgeport, Conn.

7. San Bernardino, Calif.

8. Fontana, Calif.

9. Riverside, Calif.

10. Lubbock, Texas