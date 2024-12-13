Mammography services suspended at Missouri hospital

Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System has temporarily suspended mammography services at the Wes & Jan Houser Women's Pavilion, located inside Freeman Women's Center, also in Joplin.

Mammography services were suspended Nov. 7 after the American College of Radiology raised concerns over the quality of services that have been performed at the hospital since Sept. 13, 2022, according to a statement from Freeman Health shared with Becker's.

The ACR determined some images failed to meet their clinical image quality standards, as required by the FDA, the health system statement said.

The Freeman Neosho (Mo.) Women's Pavilion, which remains MQSA certified and accredited by the ACR, will still offer breast care and mammography services to Freeman Health patients. The health system said it has also established a devoted phone number and email address to field questions from patients and providers.

"We have already started revitalizing our protocols, enhancing staff training, and working closely with the manufacturers of our 3D mammography units to calibrate our equipment," the statement said. "Freeman Health System is working to ensure the Freeman Joplin Women's Pavilion provides the highest quality images and mammography care to our patients as we reopen."