Physicians, nurses are eyeing a healthcare exit: 4 statistics to know

Various factors are driving physicians and nurses to leave their jobs — or the healthcare field altogether — including burnout, increased stress and higher-paying job opportunities. Here are four statistics that illustrate the prevalence or risk of these departures.

1. Nearly 17 percent of nursing leaders said they are considering leaving the profession, marking a 116 percent increase since February, according to a survey from the American Organization for Nursing Leadership.

2. One in five physicians has considered leaving their current job to pursue nonclinical careers, according to Medscape's Physician Nonclinical Careers Report 2021 published Oct. 8.

3. Nearly 30 percent of registered nurses in the U.S. are at risk of leaving their organization nationally, according to a Sept. 30 analysis from Press Ganey.

4. About 18 percent of healthcare workers in the U.S. have quit their jobs since February 2020, according to a small survey from Morning Consult, a global privately held data intelligence company.