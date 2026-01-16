Astronauts taken to Scripps Memorial after ISS return

All four astronauts from NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission were transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in San Diego after landing off the coast of Southern California on Jan. 15.

The return marked the first medical evacuation in the history of the International Space Station, according to a Jan. 15 report from Scripps News.

CBS News reported the crew’s arrival at the hospital shortly after splashdown. NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Kimiya Yui and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov returned to Earth at 12:41 a.m. Pacific time after spending 167 days aboard the International Space Station.

In a Jan. 15 news release, NASA said the medical transfer was arranged due to a health concern involving one crew member, who remains stable. All four astronauts underwent evaluation at Scripps before traveling to Johnson Space Center in Houston for standard postflight recovery.

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