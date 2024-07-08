Ohio system denied credentialing accreditation

The National Committee for Quality Assurance has denied an accreditation for medical credentialing at Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health.

The accreditation is designed for healthcare organizations that provide full-scope credentialing services, including verification of clinicians' credentials and monitoring of sanctions, complaints and quality issues between recredentialing periods, according to NCQA's website.

The denial means Adena Health's credentialing program does not meet NCQA's standards. At present, only three other healthcare organizations nationwide have been denied this accreditation, according to NBC affiliate WCMH. Adena Health has appealed NCQA's decision.

"Adena Health has had a long, positive history and relationship with NCQA," a health system spokesperson told WCMH. "As payor requirements evolve, we continue to work with the organization to meet those changing requirements. This work is not impacting our ability to credential, and we remain confident in our credentialing standards."

The denial comes more than a year after the WCMH reported on claims that a surgeon at the system performed cardiac procedures before receiving proper credentials. Adena Health has denied these claims.