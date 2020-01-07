NYU Langone Health creates center to promote vaccinations, research

New York University Langone Health in New York City launched a vaccine center that aims to use research and public outreach to curb the spread of infectious diseases.

The multidisciplinary center, the first of its kind in the city, focuses on reducing vaccine hesitancy by educating the public on the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Within the center, epidemiologists, immunologists and microbiologists will collaborate on research projects to increase the use of vaccines for infectious diseases, such as measles and influenza, to enhance disease detection and to develop novel vaccines for other conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, autoimmune diseases and opioid use disorder.

Mark J. Mulligan, MD, the Thomas S. Murphy Sr. professor of medicine and director of the division of infectious diseases and immunology at NYU Langone Health, has been selected to head the new center.

