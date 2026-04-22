1st-of-its-kind nursing school graduates 1st cohort

Rogers-based Arkansas Health Care Association graduated the first class from its school of nursing, CBS affiliate KFSM-TV reported April 14.

The first-of-its-kind program trains certified nursing assistants to become licensed practical nurses in long-term care facilities. The 10-month program is provided at no cost to students. Students do clinical rotations in long-term care facilities and have guaranteed positions at the facility upon graduation.

The first cohort of 21 students graduated April 14 and the next cohort of 24 students will begin in July.

“We are healthcare providers, and we see that the shortage of nurses is real. We also see that the aging population continues to grow,” Hannah Bunch, president of the Arkansas Health Care Association School of Nursing, told the news outlet. “We’re trying something new and different, and we’re excited and hopeful that it will make a difference.”

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