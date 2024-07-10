Joint Commission launches new safety, wellness resource for hospitals

The Joint Commission has established a new resource for hospital and healthcare workers aimed at addressing their own health and to promote safety and health across their workforce.

The Workforce Safety and Well-Being Resource Center launched July 10 and includes resources on workplace violence prevention, addressing burnout, and managing exposure to hazards, according to the news release.

Clinician burnout and workplace violence prevention have been acute issues across hospitals in the U.S., which is what prompted the creation of this resource, according to The Joint Commission.

An accompanying demonstration video also launched with the resource, detailing the best ways for clinicians to use it.

"We identified resources that are targeted to specific standards and elements of performance that have practical strategies with sufficient detail for implementation that are targeted to specific healthcare settings and were developed by reputable organizations," Beth Ann Longo, DrPH, MSN, RN, the associate director of evaluation research for The Joint Commission said in the video.

The resource is organized by categories: violence prevention, worker well-being, and safety. While The Joint Commission has focused on these issues in other capacities, the new resource center was created to "make it easier" to find and use resources related to these three key issues across the healthcare continuum.

The tool is not the last one the organization plans to launch, either. The Joint Commission as an organization will "continue to look for practical resources that are specific to healthcare settings," Dr. Longo noted in the video.