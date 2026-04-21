U of Missouri to open regional medical school

Columbia-based University of Missouri School of Medicine is expanding its Springfield campus into a four-year regional medical school.

The campus, established in 2016 as a clinical site for 56 third- and fourth-year students, offers clinical rotations through partnerships with Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield (Mo.) Communities. Currently, students complete their first two years of medical school in Columbia before transferring to the Springfield campus, according to an April 20 university news release.

The new medical school, which will open in summer 2027, will be hosted in a building the university purchased in November 2025. The first cohort will have 32 students, and the school is expected to host a total of 128 students at full capacity.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.