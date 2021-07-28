COVID-19 surge is encouraging vaccinations, Houston Methodist says

The amount of COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Houston Methodist facilities is increasing, which the health system called a "small, but encouraging sign" that the current virus surge is motivating community members to get vaccinated.

The health system was treating 345 COVID-19 inpatients as of July 27, up from 189 a week prior. Genetic sequencing shows the delta variant accounts for 89 percent of Houston Methodist's cases. Most patients are younger — in their mid-50s — and unvaccinated, a spokesperson told Becker's.

On July 26, Houston Methodist's vaccine clinics administered 1,000 first doses, a 60 percent increase from July 19 and the highest daily figure seen since the beginning of June. The health system's three busiest locations also reported a 35 percent to 75 percent increase in walk-ins for the vaccine July 26 compared to the same day a week prior.

"This is a very encouraging sign, and we need to keep this trend going if we are going to successfully stop this virus before it does more considerable damage," Marc Boom, MD, president and CEO of Houston Methodist, said in a statement shared with Becker's.