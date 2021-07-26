Americans with 'long COVID' will be covered under federal disability law

Americans suffering from "long COVID" will be eligible for the benefits and protection provided under federal disability law, the HHS and U.S. the Department of Justice announced July 26.

The agencies said COVID-19 can be considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, for people who continue to experience symptoms weeks or months after first developing COVID-19.

The news comes the same day the agencies commemorate the 31st anniversary of the ADA. Speaking in the Rose Garden July 26, President Joe Biden listed some of the lingering effects of COVID-19, including "breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain or fatigue," reports The New York Times.

The president noted that resources will include special accommodations and services in the workplace, schools and the healthcare system.

The full guidance can be found here.