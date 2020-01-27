American College of Healthcare Executives names 2020 Gold Medal, Young Healthcare Exec of Year winners

Healthcare executives from Texas and South Dakota have won the American College of Healthcare Executives' Gold Medal Award and Robert S. Hudgens Memorial Award for Young Healthcare Executive of the Year for 2020.

Charles D. Stokes won the Gold Medal Award, the association's highest honor, in recognition of fellows "who best exemplify leadership at the organizational, local, state/provincial and national levels."

Dr. Stokes is the recently retired president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston. He served as chairman of the association in 2017-18.

Mark Schulte won the Robert S. Hudgens Memorial Award for Young Healthcare Executive of the Year, which "honors outstanding achievement in the field of healthcare management" among executives who are younger than 40 years.

Mr. Schulte is market president of Monument Health Sturgis (S.D.) Hospital.

The American College of Healthcare Executives is an international professional society comprising more than 48,000 healthcare executives.

