AHA names new members to clinical leadership committee

The American Hospital Association’s committee on clinical leadership announced Feb. 10 its 2026 officers and new members.

The committee is one of four specialty committees of the AHA board of trustees. The group provides clinical input to the AHA’s advocacy and public policy work, advises on issues related to standards and requirements for clinical education programs and guides the AHA Physician Alliance.

In a Feb. 10 news release, the committee named Sylvain “Syl” Trepanier, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, as chair. James Porter, MD, president of Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System, is chair-elect.

Rob Vissers, MD, president and CEO of Boulder (Colo.) Community Health, will serve as board liaison.

The new committee members are:

Karen Cabell, DO, chief physician executive of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health

Carrie Dunford, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer and vice president of clinical services at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health

Chris Frost, MD, senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief quality officer of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health

Carin Hagberg, MD, senior vice president and chief academic officer at Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Samantha Klebe, DO, chief physician and chief medical officer of Sanford Health’s Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic region

Marjorie Lazarre, PharmD, associate chief pharmacy officer at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health

Toby Marsh, DNP, RN, regional chief nursing officer and senior vice president of clinical integration at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente