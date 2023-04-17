AHA launches info hub for healthcare quality leaders

The American Hospital Association in partnership with the CDC launched a peer-to-peer learning hub experience for healthcare quality leaders.

The hub, launched in early April, is known as the Quality Collective and is hosted through the AHA's Living Learning Network, a partnership with the CDC.

"As health care providers continue to navigate ongoing challenges, the importance of quality improvement and patient safety has never been more apparent," Kristin Preihs, the director of clinical quality for the AHA said in an April 12 press statement. "The AHA Quality Collective represents a novel opportunity for health care professionals to come together, share their real-world experiences, and co-design strategies to improve the quality of care provided to patients."

The first cohort of the Quality Collective will focus on developing a space for members to "learn from one another, share experiences, and co-create solutions to the most pressing quality issues," Marie Cleary-Fishman, MSN, the vice president of clinical quality for the AHA, said in a statement.