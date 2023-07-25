AHA awards Pennsylvania system for quality innovations

The American Hospital Association has selected Bryn Mawr, Pa.-based Main Line Health as the 2023 recipient of its Quest for Quality Prize.

The award "honors hospitals and health systems committed to leadership and innovation in improving quality and advancing health," according to the AHA's website. Main Line Health was selected for several key reasons, as outlined in a recent AHA blog post.

First, top leaders at the health system have a deep understanding of quality metrics and are highly engaged with quality goals. The system is also analytics driven, with a systemwide dashboard to monitor STEEEP aims; has prioritized behavioral health by expanding inpatient unit beds and adding more social workers; and works with numerous community partners to improve health equity.

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System and University of Chicago Medicine received citations of merit for the 2023 quality prize.

