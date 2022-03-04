7 systems seeking chief quality officers

- Small
Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
2. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a chief quality officer.
3. Community Health Systems (Springdale, Ariz.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
4. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
5. WellSpace Health (Sacramento, Calif.) is seeking an operational compliance and quality coordinator.
6. Hoag Hospital (Newport Beach, Calif.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
7. Texas Health Resources (Cleburne) is seeking a chief quality officer.