7 systems seeking chief quality officers 

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. A community acute care hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, is seeking a chief physician quality officer.
2. A 150+ bed, short-term acute care hospital in Chicago is seeking an interim chief quality officer.
3. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a chief quality officer for its location in El Dorado, Ark.
4. Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, based in Berlin, Vt., is seeking a chief quality officer for its location in Barre, Vt.
5. NYC Health + Hospitals, based in New York City, is seeking a lab chief quality officer.
6. PAM Health, based in Enola, Pa., is seeking a director of quality management for its location in Houston.
7. Texas Health Resources, based in Arlington, is seeking a chief quality and medical officer for its location in Cleburne, Texas.