7 systems seeking chief quality officers 

​​​​Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. A community acute care hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, is seeking a chief physician quality officer.

2. A 150+ bed, short-term acute care hospital in Chicago is seeking an interim chief quality officer.

3. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a chief quality officer for its location in El Dorado, Ark.

4. Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, based in Berlin, Vt., is seeking a chief quality officer for its location in Barre, Vt.

5. NYC Health + Hospitals, based in New York City, is seeking a lab chief quality officer.

6. PAM Health, based in Enola, Pa., is seeking a director of quality management for its location in Houston.

7. Texas Health Resources, based in Arlington, is seeking a chief quality and medical officer for its location in Cleburne, Texas.