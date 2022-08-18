7 health organizations seeking chief quality officers

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. A 50-bed acute care hospital in Odessa, Wash., is seeking a chief quality officer.

2. A university healthcare system in Hershey, Pa., is seeking a chief quality officer.

3. A large regional healthcare system in Fredericksburg, Pa., is seeking a vice president and chief quality officer.

4. A medical center in Santa Rosa, Calif., is seeking a chief quality officer.

5. Central Maine Healthcare, based in Lewiston, is seeking a chief quality officer.

6. Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, based in Barre, is seeking a chief quality officer.

7. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a chief quality officer for its location in Peru, Ind.