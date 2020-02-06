6 hospitals hiring chief quality officers

Below are six hospitals and health systems seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Eastern Connecticut Health Network in Manchester seeks a chief quality and safety officer.

2. Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System seeks a chief quality and transformation officer.

3. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health seeks a chief quality officer for its Center City division.

4. St. Charles Health System in Bend, Ore., seeks a chief safety and quality officer.

5. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health seeks a chief quality officer.

6. Community Health System in Peru, Ind., seeks a chief quality officer.

More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:

Flu sickening children at unusually high rate

Viewpoint: Housekeepers play a valuable role in patient care

9 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.