6 hospitals hiring chief quality officers
Below are six hospitals and health systems seeking chief quality officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Eastern Connecticut Health Network in Manchester seeks a chief quality and safety officer.
2. Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System seeks a chief quality and transformation officer.
3. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health seeks a chief quality officer for its Center City division.
4. St. Charles Health System in Bend, Ore., seeks a chief safety and quality officer.
5. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health seeks a chief quality officer.
6. Community Health System in Peru, Ind., seeks a chief quality officer.
More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:
Flu sickening children at unusually high rate
Viewpoint: Housekeepers play a valuable role in patient care
9 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.