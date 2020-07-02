5 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are five hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief medical officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

More articles on clinical leadership and infection control:

South Florida hospitals halt elective surgeries; state runs out of remdesivir

Houston hospitals grapple with bed, crucial medicine shortages amid COVID-19 spike

Texas Medical Association urges Texas GOP to scrap in-person convention

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.