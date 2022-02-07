4 systems seeking chief quality officers 

Below are four hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. State University of New York Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) is seeking a chief quality officer. 

2. Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) is seeking a chief quality officer. 

3. A 121-bed acute care hospital in Cedar Park, Texas is seeking a chief quality officer. 

4. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.) is seeking a chief medical and quality officer.

