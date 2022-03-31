4 systems seeking chief quality officers

Listen
Below are four hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Medical Center is seeking a chief quality officer.
2. A hospital in Kingsburg, Calif., is seeking a chief quality officer.
3. Community Health Systems (Venice, Fla.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
4. Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) is seeking a chief quality officer.