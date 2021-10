19 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are 19 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking CMOs in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a CMO for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

2. Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis seeks a vice president and CMO.

3. HCA's West Florida Hospital in Pensacola seeks a CMO.

4. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare seeks a vice president and CMO for Christian Hospital and Northwest HealthCare, also in St. Louis.

5. HCA seeks a CMO for Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

6. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health seeks a CMO for UP Health System in Marquette, Mich.

7. HCA seeks a CMO for TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn.



8. Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore seeks a CMO for its Priority Partners Managed Care Organization.

9. HCA's Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Fla., seeks a CMO.



10. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health seeks a CMO for Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich.



11. HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast in Pasadena, Texas, seeks a CMO.

12. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health seeks a CMO for Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville, Calif.

13. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare seeks a group CMO for its San Antonio, Texas, region.

14. BJC HealthCare in St. Louis seeks a vice president and CMO for Memorial Hospital Belleville (Ill.) and Memorial Hospital Shiloh (Ill.).

15. HCA's Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital seeks a CMO.



16. West Texas VA Health Care System in Odessa seeks a CMO and resident training director.

17. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., seeks a CMO of its mental health emergency center in Milwaukee.

18. BayCare Health System in Clearwater, Fla., seeks a CMO.

19. SSM Health in St. Louis seeks a CMO and vice president of medical affairs for its Oklahoma region.