16 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are 16 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health seeks a CMO for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Advocate Aurora Health, which has headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, seeks a CMO in Oak Lawn, Ill.

Mercy Hospital Joplin (Mo.) seeks a CMO.

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health seeks an associate CMO for the IU Health East Central region.

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health seeks a CMO for Kahi Mohala Hospital in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Boston-based Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital seeks a CMO.

Logan Health in Kalispell, Mont., seeks a CMO.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks an assistant CMO for Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Trinity Health seeks a CMO for Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick (N.J.) seeks a chief medical and quality officer.

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System seeks a CMO for Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey, Fla.

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System seeks a CMO for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a market vice president and chief medical officer.

Catholic Health in Rockville Centre, N.Y., seeks a CMO for Catholic Health System Physician Partners.

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare seeks a vice president and CMO in Danville, Ill.

Irvine, Calif.-based St. Joseph Health seeks a CMO for Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif.