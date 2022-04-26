14 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are 14 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Christus Health in Irving, Texas, seeks a CMO for San Antonio-based Santa Rosa Health System.

2. Detroit Medical Center seeks a CMO for its Adult Central campus.

3. MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a CMO to work in Puyallup, Wash.

4. WellSpan Health in York, Pa., seeks a vice president and CMO of behavioral health in Lancaster, Pa.

5. Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich.

6. Alameda Health System in Oakland, Calif., seeks an associate CMO of ambulatory services.

7. Legacy Health in Portland, Ore., seeks a vice president and CMO for Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, also in Portland.

8. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a market vice president and chief medical officer for its Franciscan Medical Group.

9. Steward Health Care in Dallas seeks a CMO of Odessa, Texas-based Steward Hospital.

10. Mercy in Chesterfield, Mo., seeks a CMO for Mercy Hospital Joplin (Mo.).

11. Summa Health in Akron, Ohio, seeks a CMO of its health insurance entity, SummaCare.

12. Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston seeks a CMO for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas.

13. HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Reston (Va.) Hospital Center.

14. HCA also seeks a CMO for Methodist Hospital Specialty and Transplant in San Antonio.