10 systems seeking chief quality officers

Below are ten hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Stony Brook Medicine (Stony Brook, N.Y.) is seeking a chief quality officer.

2. Hoag Hospital (Newport Beach, Calif.) is seeking a chief quality officer.

3. Denver Health is seeking a chief quality officer.

4. Henry Ford Health System (Wyandotte, Mich.) is seeking a chief quality officer.

5. Regional Hospital of Scranton (Pennsylvania) is seeking a director of quality and safety.

6. Community Hospital OKC (Oklahoma) is seeking a chief quality officer.

7. Healio Health (Syracuse, N.Y.) is seeking a chief quality officer.

8. Cayuga Medical Center (Ithaca, N.Y.) is seeking a director of quality and patient safety.

9. Mercy (Chesterfield, Miss.) is seeking an executive director of quality and safety.

10. ShorePoint Health Venice (Florida) is seeking a director of quality and compliance.