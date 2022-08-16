10 systems hiring chief medical officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
- Adventist HealthCare in Gaithersburg, Md., seeks a CMO for Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Md.
- Ascension, based in St. Louis, seeks a CMO for Ascension Seton Northwest in Austin, Texas.
- HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, also in Ocala.
- HCA also seeks a CMO for Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.
- Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a CMO and pediatrician-in-chief for Mary Bridge Children's Health Network.
- OSF HealthCare, based in Peoria, Ill., seeks a vice president and CMO.
- Prime Healthcare in Ontario, Calif., seeks a CMO for St. Clare’s Denville (N.J.) Hospital.
- Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, seeks a group CMO for its Northern California division.
- UCHealth, based in Aurora, Colo., seeks a CMO for Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, Colo., and Broomfield (Colo.) Hospital.
- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, based in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a market vice president and CMO for Franciscan Medical Group.