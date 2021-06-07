10 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking CMOs in the last month.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Healthcare organizations are listed in alphabetical order.
- Aurora Medical Center Mount Pleasant (Wis.)
- Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center
- Cheyenne (Wy.) Regional Medical Center
- Christian Hospital (St. Louis)
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital (Melrose Park, Ill.)
- Hunt Regional Healthcare (Greenville, Texas)
- Marina Del Rey (Calif.) Hospital
- Olive View-UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)
- UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.)