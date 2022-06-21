10 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 

  1. Ascension, based in St. Louis, seeks a CMO for Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital's Elmbrook campus in Brookfield and St. Joseph campus in Milwaukee. 

  2. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Kingwood (Texas) Medical Center.

  3. HCA also seeks a CMO for Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va.

  4. Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., seeks a vice president and CMO at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland.

  5. MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash., seeks an associate CMO to work in Puyallup, Wash. 

  6. OSF Healthcare, based in Peoria, Ill., seeks a vice president and CMO for St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Ill., and Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Ill.

  7. Providence in Renton, Wash., seeks an interim CMO to work in Montana.

  8. Steward Health Care, based in Dallas, seeks a CMO to work in Houston. 

  9. Summa Health, based in Akron, Ohio, seeks a CMO for its health insurance entity SummaCare.

  10. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, seeks a group CMO for its Northern California group. 

