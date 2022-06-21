10 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
- Ascension, based in St. Louis, seeks a CMO for Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital's Elmbrook campus in Brookfield and St. Joseph campus in Milwaukee.
- HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Kingwood (Texas) Medical Center.
- HCA also seeks a CMO for Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va.
- Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., seeks a vice president and CMO at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland.
- MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash., seeks an associate CMO to work in Puyallup, Wash.
- OSF Healthcare, based in Peoria, Ill., seeks a vice president and CMO for St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Ill., and Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Ill.
- Providence in Renton, Wash., seeks an interim CMO to work in Montana.
- Steward Health Care, based in Dallas, seeks a CMO to work in Houston.
- Summa Health, based in Akron, Ohio, seeks a CMO for its health insurance entity SummaCare.
- Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, seeks a group CMO for its Northern California group.