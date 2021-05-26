White patients 227% more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety than Asian patients: Athenahealth report

White patients were 227 percent more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety than their Asian counterparts, according to a May 25 report by Athenahealth.

Athenahealth analyzed approximately 24.2 million patient medical records between May and December 2020 on the Athenahealth nationwide network, according to a news release shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

Four report findings:

Women were twice as likely as men to receive an anxiety diagnosis from their primary care provider (6.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.) Women were also twice as likely to get diagnosed with depression than men (4.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.)



White patients were more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety or depression than Black, Hispanic/Latino or Asian patients. White patients were 227 percent more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety and 213 percent more likely to be diagnosed with depression than Asian patients.



Middle-aged and older adults experienced the highest rates of anxiety and depression. Patients aged 41-70 were most likely to be diagnosed with anxiety and adults aged 71-80 were the most likely to be diagnosed with depression.



As the number of chronic conditions in a patient increased, so did the likelihood that a patient would suffer from anxiety or depression. Patients with four or more chronic conditions were 5.1 times more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety and 9.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with depression when compared to patients without a chronic illness.























