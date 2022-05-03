What a medium COVID-19 risk level means: 5 notes

As COVID-19 cases rise nationwide, some cities and counties have reentered "medium risk" categories for virus transmission this week.

Five things to know:

1. Most cities and counties use the CDC's community levels of virus activity to determine risk categories. The levels are based on three combined metrics: the amount of local hospital beds in use, hospital admission rates and the total number of new COVID-19 cases.

2. Communities reporting at least 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days automatically qualify for the medium risk designation. Communities with fewer than 200 cases per day that are seeing 10 to 19.9 new admissions per 100,000 or 10 to 14.9 percent of beds filled by COVID-19 patients also meet criteria for the medium risk, according to the CDC.

3. In many cases, switching to a higher risk level functions as an alert of rising COVID-19 activity but does not directly trigger action or policy shifts. Each jurisdiction may have different strategies around public health restrictions and when to reimplement them after they enter a new risk category.

4. For example, New York City became one of the first major cities to transition to the medium risk category on May 2. The change could trigger new public health restrictions in the city, such as mask mandates, though they are not immediately required, according to The New York Times.

5. The city's health recommendations for the medium risk category largely mirror those of the low risk tier, instructing residents to get vaccinated, wear a face mask in indoor public settings where vaccine status is unknown and get tested if you have symptoms. However, the medium risk category also instructs those who are unvaccinated or at high risk of severe COVID-19 to take additional precautions amid rising community spread.