US flu activity: 5 things to know

Flu activity is showing a slight increase across the U.S. as seasonal influenza begins to circulate more widely, according to the CDC.
Two states — Louisiana and Georgia — and the District of Columbia reported moderate flu activity, but no areas are experiencing high or very high activity.
Here are five things to know about the current flu season:
- For the week ending Nov. 16, 2.1% of clinical lab tests came back positive for influenza, indicating a slight increase in flu activity across the U.S.
- Both influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 and A(H3N2) viruses are currently circulating, with some regional variations in prevalence.
- The cumulative hospitalization rate for influenza this season is currently 1.2 per 100,000 people, suggesting that hospitalizations due to the flu are still relatively uncommon.
- A pediatric death associated with influenza was reported this week. However, overall flu-related mortality remains stable and low.
- A study published in JAMA Network Open found that flu vaccines were 21% effective in preventing secondary infections among household contacts, suggesting that flu vaccination can help reduce the spread of influenza, especially in high-risk environments.