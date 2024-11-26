US flu activity: 5 things to know

Flu activity is showing a slight increase across the U.S. as seasonal influenza begins to circulate more widely, according to the CDC

Two states — Louisiana and Georgia — and the District of Columbia reported moderate flu activity, but no areas are experiencing high or very high activity. 

Here are five things to know about the current flu season: 

  1. For the week ending Nov. 16, 2.1% of clinical lab tests came back positive for influenza, indicating a slight increase in flu activity across the U.S. 

  2. Both influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 and A(H3N2) viruses are currently circulating, with some regional variations in prevalence. 

  3. The cumulative hospitalization rate for influenza this season is currently 1.2 per 100,000 people, suggesting that hospitalizations due to the flu are still relatively uncommon.
     
  4. A pediatric death associated with influenza was reported this week. However, overall flu-related mortality remains stable and low. 

  5. A study published in JAMA Network Open found that flu vaccines were 21% effective in preventing secondary infections among household contacts, suggesting that flu vaccination can help reduce the spread of influenza, especially in high-risk environments. 

