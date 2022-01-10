US COVID-19 hospitalizations compared to last winter's peak — where are we right now?

U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 96 percent of last winter's peak, according to data tracked by The New York Times.

Data on hospitalizations comes from HHS, while case and death data is taken from state and local health agencies. The Times metrics compare to the corresponding peak level reached nationwide for the winter of 2020-21. For example, when hospitalizations exceed 100 percent, the number of virus hospitalizations per capita surpassed the highest number of U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations per capita reached in January 2021.

How the nation's current surge compares to last winter, as of Jan. 9, 2022:

Cases: 270 percent of last winter's peak

Hospitalizations: 96 percent of last winter's peak

Deaths: 47 percent of last winter's peak